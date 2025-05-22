Shimla, May 22 (PTI) Two people were swept away in the Parvati River near Kasol in Himachal's Kullu district on Thursday, officials said.

According to the information, the incident took place in Manikaran Valley when the flow of the river suddenly increased in the afternoon.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The locals who saw two people being swept away in the river informed the administration and the police.

The rescue and search teams have recovered the body of one person, who was described to be in his early thirties and reportedly from Uttar Pradesh. However, officials said he has yet to be identified.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Search operations are ongoing to find the other body," said Kullu Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar.

The incident reportedly happened after the Parbati-II hydroelectric project began releasing water from its reservoir in the morning.

However, whether the two incidents are linked can only be ascertained after the inquiry's conclusion.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to find out if the protocol of warning and alert was followed or not, and Kullu SDM would submit its report within a week, Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)