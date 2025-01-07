Shimla, Jan 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a reduction of 6.48 per cent in the number of road accidents in the year 2024 from 2023, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Fatalities also showed significant decline with 806 lives were lost in the year 2024 compared to 892 in 2023. Additionally, the number of injuries also dropped from 3,449 in the year 2023 to 3,290 in the year 2024.

Sukhu said that the state government has launched targeted awareness campaigns to promote responsible driving behaviour, improved the road infrastructure and implemented safety measures in accident-prone areas which resulted in a decrease in the number of road accidents.

The government has also strengthened the enforcement of traffic regulations and has enhanced the emergency response system to ensure timely medical assistance to accident victims, he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The chief minister urged the people of the state to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies by adhering to traffic rules, avoiding over-speeding and refraining from harsh driving.

