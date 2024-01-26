Bilaspur, Jan 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's first space lab was inaugurated in Government Senior Secondary School Ghumarwin in this district on Friday with an aim to increase the interest of rural children in science and technology,

Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani launched the lab on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Also Read | Uttarakhand High Court Recruitment 2024: NTA Begins Registration for UKHC Examination at uhcrec.ntaonline.in, Know How To Apply.

The space lab will help students gain knowledge about Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) projects.

"The space lab will give students an opportunity to study the technology and science related to space. Rs 10 lakh has been spent on this lab" Dharmani said.

Also Read | How Are the Tableaux Selected for Republic Day? Know More About the Visual Ode to the Rich Tapestry of India’s Diversity That Glides Down Kartavya Path or Rajpath on January 26.

"The administration had studied the model of a panchayat in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Along with the students of Ghumarwin school, students of other schools will also be able to take advantage of this lab. Special tour programmes will also be organized for this," he said.

"The students will learn about satellite launcher systems as well as drones and will also get information about other important projects of ISRO through the lab" the minister added.

Dharmani congratulated the local people and students for the lab and added that it would help raise scientific abilities among students.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)