New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Monday said it has partnered with Inland EV Green Services for deployment of 10 electric vehicle trucks.

The move aims at reducing carbon emissions and promote cleaner modes of transportation.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Pushkar Singh Dhami on Rescue Operations, Says Must Keep Trapped Workers' Morale Up; Foreign Expert Visits Disaster Site.

Dedicated to the inter-operations transport of concentrates, these eco-friendly trucks reaffirms the company's commitment to green and sustainable practices, it said.

These trucks have a charging capacity of 20 to 100 per cent in just 90 minutes, the company added.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 234 Vital Statistics Assistant Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in From November 24.

"Our collaboration with Inland EV Green Services Pvt Ltd represents a significant step forward in our decarbonisation journey," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)