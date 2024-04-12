New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday entered into a pact with Bhopal-based VEXL Environ Projects for setting up a pilot project for converting waste products into usable resources.

The pact aligns with Hindustan Zinc's waste management strategy of reducing, recycling, reusing and reclaiming.

Hindustan Zinc announced the signing of a "Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a pilot plant for pioneering sustainable solutions through waste utilisation and wealth creation," HZL said in a statement.

This collaboration underscores the company's commitment to a circular economy, where waste becomes a valuable resource.

The project focuses on utilising waste products like jarosite and jarofix, generated during zinc extraction, for productive applications at pilot plant.

"This innovative partnership allows us to unlock the true value hidden within our waste streams, transforming them into valuable resources for a greener tomorrow," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

