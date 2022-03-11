Nagpur, Mar 11 (PTI) A history-sheeter was held allegedly with a country-made pistol, two magazines and six bullets in Yashodhara Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

The official identified him as Mohammad Aftab Mohammad Aslam (22) and said he has been charged under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act.

