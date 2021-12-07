New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has launched the Activa125 Premium Edition in the country with price starting at Rs 78,725 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The two trims of the scooter are tagged at Rs 78,725 and Rs 82,280 respectively.

"Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change. Historically, with each new addition to the Activa family, Honda has continued its leadership in terms of product quality as well as reliability. The new Activa125 Premium Edition is set to excite customers with its premium appeal," HMSI Managing Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said Activa has catered to the diverse needs of two wheeler customers across the country.

"With the launch of Activa125 Premium Edition, we are bringing an elegant and premium style complemented by distinctive design cues and color schemes," he added.

