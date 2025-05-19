New Delhi, May 19: Honda Motorcycles has launched a new model in India, the Honda Rebel 500, at a starting price of INR 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda Rebel 500 is available for bookings, and the company will begin the deliveries of the new motorcycle in June 2025. Honda Motorcycles introduced its new Rebel 500 with a high-mounted tank, narrow tail, and all-black colour theme - Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, no other options.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director of HMSI (Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India), said, "The Rebel 500 is more than just a motorcycle — it's a statement of style, performance, and freedom." He further said the bike had a distinctive design, punchy performance and trusted engineering. Honda Rebel 500 will be available through BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Bike Likely To Launch in India in 2026; Know What To Expect.

Honda Rebel 500 Specifications and Features

Honda Rebel 500 comes with a 471cc liquid-cooled four-stroke, parallel twin-cylinder engine capable of generating a maximum of 46 bhp maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox that delivers a smoother riding experience, said Honda. The Japanese motorcycle company said that the Rebel 500 has advanced engineering, retro cruiser aesthetics, and contemporary design. Hyundai Motor India To Launch 26 New Models Including EVs, Hybrids and ICE Vehicles by FY2030, Company Aims To Strengthen Position in Indian Automotive Market.

Honda Rebel 500 has an all-LED lighting system and a signature round-shaped headlight. It comes with an advanced LCD display showing all the necessary data a driver may need. The display is also readable in bright sunlight, said the company. In terms of other upgrades, the Rebel 500 gets telescopic front forks and at the back gets Showa twin shock absorbers. It has dual-channel ABS as standard, and the braking includes 296mm discs on the front and 240mm discs on the rear. The motorcycle has a seat height of 690mm.

