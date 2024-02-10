Una (HP), Feb 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri's wife Simmi Agnihotri died of a heart attack. She was 56.

Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Una district on Saturday afternoon.

Also Read | UP Police Admit Card 2024: UPPRPB to Release Hall Ticket on February 13, Know How to Download at uppbpb.gov.in.

Simmi's daughter Aastha lit the pyre in the presence of ministers, leaders of various political parties and a large number of people present there.

She had cardiac arrest late Friday evening and was being taken to Max Hospital in Chandigarh but died on the way. Her body was brought from Chandigarh to native Goindpur Jai Chand Nichala village at 4 am.

Also Read | Aadhaar Card Update Last Date: Final Deadline To Update Aadhaar Ends on March 14, Check Details.

Aastha also shouldered her mother's bier along with her father Mukesh Agnihotri and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Many leaders including BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former Chief Minister Pk Dhumal have expressed grief over the demise of Simmi Agnihotri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)