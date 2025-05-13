Una (HP), May 13 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a junk warehouse in Jhaleda Rayansari village here at around 3 am on Tuesday, police said.

However, they said no casualties were reported.

The fire that engulfed the entire warehouse in no time reduced goods worth lakhs of rupees to ashes. Smoke spread inside and around the warehouse, causing panic in the area.

Locals alerted the fire brigade in Una, following which two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. They prevented the blaze from spreading to other warehouses and industries nearby, averting a major loss.

Police said they have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain the cause of the fire.

