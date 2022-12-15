New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will raise Rs 10,000 crore in debt from domestic or overseas market to fund its oil refining and fuel marketing operations, the company said on Thursday.

The board of the company at its meeting on Thursday "approved a proposal for borrowing through further issuance of secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes etc. up to Rs 10,000 crore on private placement basis in the domestic market and/or in the overseas market from the date of such approval".

Also Read | IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022: Pursuit To Be Better in Rhythm Helps Find Turn, Feels Kuldeep Yadav.

In a stock exchange filing, HPCL said the borrowing was within the overall borrowing powers of the company.

Separately, the company raised Rs 750 crore through issue of debentures on private placement basis to refinance "existing borowing and/or funding of capial expenditure".

Also Read | 5G Rollout: Delhi, Mumbai Among 50 Cities To Have 5G Services, Says MoS for Telecommunications Devusinh Chauhan.

The 10-year debenture will carry a coupon rate of 7.54 per cent per annum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)