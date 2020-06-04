Latest News | HP's 3D Printing Tech Helps Manufacture Ventilator Parts for COVID-19 Treatment in India

New Delhi, June 4 (PTI) HP Inc on Thursday said it has partnered with Redington 3D in India to produce 1.2 lakh ventilator parts for AgVa Healthcare.

As part of this initiative, 12 categories of parts have been 3D printed to manufacture 10,000 ventilators, a statement said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A31 With a 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 21,999.

These ventilators are being deployed across India for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, it added.

3D printing refers to creation of a three-dimensional object in which layers of materials are formed with computers controlling the process.

Also Read | 960 Foreigners Face 10-Year Ban From Entering India For Involvement in Tablighi Jamaat Activities, Says Report: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

The parts include inhale and exhale connectors, valve holders, oxygen nozzles and solenoid mounts, among others.

"Since these components have complex designs and fine tolerances, it would have taken 4-5 months to manufacture these quantities using the conventional process. With HP 3D printing technology, these parts were printed in just 24 days," the statement noted.

AgVa Healthcare's ventilator is an ICU ventilator with volume, pressure and flow control. The entire system can be controlled by a capacitive multi-touch interface without the need of compressed medical air.

This partnership is part of HP's global commitment in the battle against COVID-19.

To date, HP and partners have produced more than 2.3 million 3D printed parts.

As part of this initiative, HP has ramped up its 3D printing team and global Digital Manufacturing Partner Network to design, validate and produce essential parts for medical responders and hospitals.

"In these unprecedented and difficult times, HP remains committed to serve the community and those impacted by the ongoing health emergency," Rajat Mehta, Country Manager (3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing) at HP India Market, said.

The successful execution of the AgVa Healthcare project is a testament of the capabilities of HP's 3D printing technology and how it can remove the limitations of designing by producing complex products in short time, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)