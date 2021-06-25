Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Hubhopper Studio, a platform for podcasters to host, create and distribute content, on Friday said it intends to onboard close to 60 per cent of podcasters in the Indian podcasting space by 2022.

Currently, Hubhopper, hosts over 6,000 creators across 15 regional languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam among others.

The onboarding process will target podcasters between 18-35 years from different parts of the country, primarily from metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

"The platform is planning to onboard 60 per cent of podcasters in the country's podcasting space in a span of 12 to 18 months," Hubhopper said in a statement.

The platform will also focus on creators from various spaces such as RJ's, voice over artists, YouTubers, bloggers, content creators producing content across various genres such as storytelling, motivation, business, motivation, horror, true-crime and more.

The last few years have changed the way people look at podcasting. From only resonating with the minds of intellectuals to now being valued and appreciated by the common man, the art of storytelling has come a long way and penetrated deeper into the Indian entertainment market, Hubhopper Studio Founder and CEO Gautam Raj Anand said.

"We, as a podcasting platform, have seen a huge rise in listenership, showcasing the love for podcasters. We want to continue this support by adding more podcasters to our platform and offering a rich genre of audio content to our listeners," he added.

