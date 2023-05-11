New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) There is a huge potential for growth in the expansion of business and engagement between India and Canada, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Goyal was addressing the Trade and Investment Promotion event for the agricultural and food processing sector with Indian companies and Canadian importers in Toronto on May 10, according to an official release.

He said that value addition of food products is a priority area and Indian businesses must focus on quality, scale, design, and packaging to earn the confidence and trust of consumers and businesses in Canada.

World Food India show in November 2023 can serve as the platform that can showcase the best of India and collaborate with businesses across the world, the minister said.

"There is multifold growth potential in the bilateral trade of India-Canada in this sector," he said.

He also encouraged the Canadian companies to hold Board meetings in India.

