Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Ahead of Bakrid, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Tuesday held a coordination meeting with GHMC, Animal Husbandry department officials and Muslim clerics here. In the meeting, the Muslim clerics and the public representatives appealed to their brethren to dispose the animal viscera properly to keep the streets clean and cooperate with the police, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

"It is our collective responsibility to uphold the ‘Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb' of our city and maintain peace," the peace committee members said.

Also Read | Tomato Price Rise in Madhya Pradesh: Tomato Prices Soar to Rs 110 per Kg in Indore Due to Drop in Supply.

The attendees assured to cooperate with city police and comply the safety instructions shared by the police.

Addressing the meeting, Anand assured that only police personnel, GHMC and animal husbandry staff will man the check posts.

Also Read | Vegetable Prices Spike Due to Inadequate Rains, Soaring Temperature in Karnataka.

"Instructions were given to all officials to take fool-proof security and traffic management measures. Patrolling will be intensified," Anand said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)