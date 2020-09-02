New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth Rs 98,625 crore to over 26.2 lakh taxpayers in five months of current fiscal.

This include personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 29,997 crore issued to 24.50 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 68,628 crore issued to over 1.68 lakh taxpayers during this period.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 98,625 crore to more than 26.2 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 1st September, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs. 29,997 crore have been issued in 24,50,041 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs.68,628 crore have been issued in 1,68,421 cases," the I-T Department tweeted.

The government has emphasised on providing tax related services to taxpayers without any hassles during COVID-19 pandemic, and to that end has been clearing up pending tax refunds.

