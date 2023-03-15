Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) Ibis, which opened a 186-key hotel here on Wednesday, expects to grow its top-line by over 25 per cent to touch the Rs 1,000 crore-mark this year, top company officials said.

French chain Accor runs Ibis and Novotel brands through a joint venture with the Gurugram-based Interglobe Hotels, which is a joint venture between Interglobe Enterprises and Accor Asia Pacific.

The JV operates 27 properties (22 Ibis labels of three-star category and 5 under the Novotel banner in the four-star space) across 14 cities now, offering 4,000 rooms. It has three more properties under development in Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru and Goa.

The Thane property, built at an investment of Rs 160 crore is the 22nd Ibis hotel. The JV also has operations in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

"We hope to close 2023 with a top-line of Rs 1,000 crore. We had closed 2022 with a revenue of Rs 800 crore," JB Singh, president & chief executive of Interglobe Hotels, told PTI here.

Without sharing the actual number, Singh said the company, which began operations in 2004, has been profitable for many years and expects to more than double the same over the next five years, when it will have 6,000 rooms available, up from 4,000 rooms presently.

Further, he said the JV since its beginning has invested a little over Rs 5,000 crore across these 27 operational properties and another Rs 600 crore or so will be invested in the upcoming three properties.

The Rs 160-crore, 186-key Thane hotel is the fifth in the megapolis and its sixth is under-development in the tony Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) business district, which will be operational over the next 12-18 months. The 206-room property is being developed at an investment of Rs 200 crore, Vinay Gupta, director of operations at Ibis and Ibis Styles India, said.

He said the second new property to be opened this year will be 142-key Goa hotel, by July or August. The company, which does not lease out the property from third party but follows an asset heavy model of owning the real estate, is investing Rs 120 crore.

The third upcoming property is the Rs 250-crore 150-key property in an upscale Bengaluru area, which will also be ready over the next 12-18 months, Singh said.

Furthermore, Singh said, with the Thane launch, they are also promoting and supporting emerging artists wherein they will buy specially curated art from them and display. All new hotels will have this going forward. The Thane hotel is showcasing the work of six artists in a variety of mediums, including wallpapers, original paintings and city-themed photographs reflecting a local theme and style.

That apart, new hotels will also have libraries showcasing local books so that goes to support regional writers, he said, added, "both these are our way of supporting and promoting emerging artists and literature."

On the room occupancy across the hotels, Gupta said that they are above the pre-pandemic levels and this week the average occupancy is above 90 per cent.

When asked about sticking to large cities and not venturing into small towns or highways, Singh said that it is not our focus market from pricing and branding perspectives and will never be able to make money by entering the motels/highway hotels segment given the high cost structure.

