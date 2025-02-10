New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) ICRA on Monday reported a 30 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 42.22 crore in the December quarter of the current fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, the domestic rating agency's profit after tax stood at Rs 32.41 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 19th Installment Date: When PM Narendra Modi Will Release 19th Kist of PM Kisan Yojana and Why Some Farmers Won't Receive Money.

ICRA's total income grew to Rs 139.72 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 131.76 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of ICRA settled 3.06 per cent lower at Rs 6,089.60 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)