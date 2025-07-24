New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange on Thursday posted an over 25 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 120.69 crore in the June quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.44 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 184.17 crore in the quarter from Rs 154.47 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its electricity volumes in Q1FY26 stood at 32.4 billion units (BUs), increased 14.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The company said that 52.7 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded during Q1FY26, jumping 149.3 per cent YoY.

During the quarter, with an increase in hydro, wind and sustained supply from coal-based generation, supply liquidity on power exchanges improved and kept prices competitive.

During the first quarter of FY26, supply liquidity in the Day Ahead Market (DAM) segment grew by 45.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

As a result, the price in the DAM averaged Rs 4.41/unit, a decline of nearly 16 per cent YoY.

Similarly, price in the Real-Time Market averaged Rs 3.91/unit during Q1FY26, a decline of 20 per cent compared to Q1FY25.

On the gas market front, Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded record gas volumes of 24.6 million MMBtu during the period under review, a growth of 109 per cent from a year ago, led by a demand increase from oil marketing companies and city gas distribution companies.

During the quarter, IGX recorded a profit after tax of Rs 14.1 crore, which was higher by nearly 86.7 per cent compared with Rs 7.6 crore a year ago.

In the June quarter, its wholly-owned subsidiary International Carbon Exchange (ICX) issued over 44 lakh I-RECs against 59 lakh I-RECs issued in the last financial year.

Revenue for ICX in the June quarter stood at Rs 178.8 lakh.

The I-REC is a globally recognised digital certificate that serves as transferable proof of the generation of 1 MWh of energy from renewable sources.

