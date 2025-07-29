New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) IFL Enterprises, engaged in import, export and trading of agri commodities, on Tuesday said its revenue jumped more than two-fold to Rs 33.41 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26.

The Ahmedabad-based company had posted revenue from operations of Rs 15.29 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25, according to a BSE filing.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 5.15 crore, a significant improvement over the Rs 0.03 crore reported in the same period last year, the filing stated.

"We remain focused on scaling our presence across trading verticals and building a resilient financial structure that supports long-term growth," Meet Chhatrala, Director, IFL Enterprises said.

The company said that its board recently approved entry into organic waste management & recycling and green energy powerplant contracting.

The board will meet on August 1, 2025, to consider and evaluate a proposal of Singapore-based Unique Global Managed Services PTE Ltd to acquire up to 12 per cent equity stake through Strategic Investment Route.

