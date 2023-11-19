New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) IGNOU has a pivotal role in democratising higher education and contributing to India's aspiration to become the world's third-largest economy by nurturing a skilled and capable workforce, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena said on Sunday.

He praised Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for embodying the principles of inclusivity outlined in the National Education Policy 2020, calling it the "People's University."

Saxena was addressing at the 38th foundation day ceremony of the open university. He was the chief guest of the event.

The event commenced with a floral tribute at the statue of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, led by Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor IGNOU, alongside key university officials, Pro-Vice Chancellors, School Directors, faculty members and the entire IGNOU fraternity.

During his foundation day address, Saxena applauded IGNOU as a beacon of knowledge and academic excellence in the field of inclusive education and distance learning.

He emphasised the university's role in delivering flexible, learner-centric, cost-effective, and high-quality education with a commitment to equity and access.

Highlighting the significance of the National Education Policy 2020, the LG emphasised its transformative nature and its alignment with global agendas, particularly the UN Sustainable Development Goals-2030.

Saxena underscored IGNOU's potential to address educational challenges through innovative approaches and urged the university to leverage emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, robotics and Virtual Reality to achieve global standards.

He further advocated for a holistic approach to education, stressing the importance of student upskilling, vocational education, and a balanced focus on both curricular and extracurricular activities for comprehensive student development.

