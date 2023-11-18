Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Anand Jain on Saturday visited the army's Delta Force headquarters in the Chenab Valley and was briefed about the counter-terrorism grid in the region, a police spokesman said.

Jain, who was on a day-long visit to Doda, visited the Delta Force headquarters at Dharmund and discussed the security scenario, including highway security measures, he said.

The general officer commanding of the Delta Force briefed the Jammu police chief about the functions of the counter-terrorism grid in the Chenab Valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, the spokesman said.

Later, the IGP chaired a meeting of senior police officers at the Doda district headquarters to review the security and crime situation. Jain also interacted with civil society members.

He also enquired about the condition of those who were injured recently in a bus accident in Doda, the spokesman said.

Jain stressed for enhanced cooperation between police and other security forces on the ground to foil terrorist activities, he said.

He said senior officers were asked to personally address public meetings and educate the people on fighting the menace of terrorism, drug abuse and other social evils.

The IGP directed the officers to intensify the war against drugs to root out the menace and safeguard the youth, the spokesman said.

