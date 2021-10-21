New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) IIFL Securities on Thursday reported a 41 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 72.1 crore in three months ended September 2021.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 50.91 crore in the same period preceding fiscal, IIFL Securities said in a statement.

Total income rose 46 per cent to Rs 318.4 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 218.2 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Our customer acquisition efforts have shown good results in the retail segment. It was a strong quarter for our investment banking segment with 8 completed transactions. Our deal pipeline continues to remain strong for the coming months as well," the company's managing director R Venkataraman said.

The company's assets under management stood at over Rs 1.18 lakh crore, up 257 per cent from the same period preceding the financial year.

IIFL Securities is a key player in both retail and institutional segments of the capital market. The firm along with its subsidiaries offers advisory and broking services, financial products distribution, institutional research, and investment banking services.

