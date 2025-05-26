Bengaluru, May 26 (PTI) The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in association with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has launched a programme to upskill students from tribal communities in semiconductor technology.

The programme will be held from June 2 to June 13, between 2 pm and 6 pm at CeNSE.

According to the IISc website, the initiative aims to train 450 students and faculty members from the tribal community.

Students who complete the course will enhance their knowledge and improve their employability in the semiconductor manufacturing sector.

The training will be conducted in two stages: a foundational course (60 hours, with online lectures and assignments) and an advanced course (90 hours, with offline lectures, assignments, and hands-on training in Bengaluru).

The minimum requirement for enrolment is being in the fourth year of an undergraduate engineering programme or the first year of an M Sc in a relevant field.

According to IISc, semiconductor manufacturing is experiencing a resurgence due to the Rs 77,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

ISM aims to establish multiple semiconductor fabrication and packaging facilities across the country, which will require a skilled workforce with hands-on experience in semiconductor technology, it added.

