Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, who burst into the limelight during the Maha Kumbh, was arrested from a hotel in the Shiprapath area with a small quantity of ganja, police here said on Monday.

He was later granted bail, they added.

Shiprapath SHO Rajendra Kumar Godara said the police received information about a video purporting to show Singh threatening to commit suicide becoming widely circulated on social media.

Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and questioned Singh. During the questioning, a small quantity of ganja was found with him, Godara said.

The police seized the ganja and arrested Singh, he added.

Singh -- who has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act -- was later released on bail.

