Pakur, Sept 15 (PTI) Illicit liquor has been seized during raids in several villages of Pakur district in Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Set for September 19, 2021.

The raids were carried out at Gaganpahadi, Ishakpur, Shaitankhan villages on Tuesday, Pakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal said.

Also Read | American Businessman and Investor Evan Zimmermann Contributes $3 Million Grant Towards Philanthropic Projects in UCLA.

Lottery tickets were also seized during the operation and one person identified as Zakir Khan was arrested in this connection, the SDPO said.

The selling of lottery tickets is illegal in Jharkhand.

Illicit liquor was seized from shops and houses at Ishakpur and Shaitankhan villages under Gaganpahadi police station, he said.

“Though we have arrested some miscreants, the kingpin is still at large,” the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)