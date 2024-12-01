Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for four districts in the state, forecasting extremely heavy rains on December 2.

According to the IMD, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.

Also Read | How To Go Live on X; Check Step-by-Step Process of Going Live on Elon Musk's Social Platform Using Third-Party Software, Media Studio and OBS Studio.

Though the weather agency earlier placed Kottayam and Pathanamthitta under an "orange" alert today, it was changed into a "red alert" later in the day.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert signifies very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert warns of heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Also Read | How To Apply for PAN 2.0? Complete Step-by-Step Process, Types of PAN Cards, and Everything You Need to Know.

Meanwhile, the district administrations declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and anganwadi in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Wayanad districts on Monday.

In view of the heavy rains warning, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas to stay vigilant and relocate to safer places as directed by authorities.

Those residing along riverbanks and in dam catchment areas should also evacuate as per official instructions, the SDMA added.

The authority advised regulating traffic and restricting non-essential movement of people. It also warned that waterlogging on major roads and poor visibility could lead to traffic congestion.

Flooding in low-lying areas and riverbanks, along with the uprooting of trees, may cause damage to the power sector, the KSDMA stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)