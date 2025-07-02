Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) The Income Tax Department, Chandigarh, on Wednesday launched the "Taxpayer Hub", which will remain open to the public till July 4 for providing tax-related education, services, and engagement.

The "Taxpayer Hub" was inaugurated at the Convention Hall of the Chandigarh Judicial Academy here, an official statement said.

Hockey player Manpreet Singh attended the event as chief guest along with Jyoti Kumari, Principal Director General of Income Tax, New Delhi, and Amrapalli Das, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Chandigarh.

The event was also attended by senior officers of the Income Tax Department, officials from the Chandigarh Judicial Academy and other dignitaries.

"The Taxpayer Hub will remain open to the public from July 2 to 4 at the same venue, providing a vibrant and interactive platform for tax-related education, services, and engagement," the statement said.

Singh called the event a vital platform to engage citizens and raise awareness, highlighting how taxpayers' contributions support key public services like sports, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He credited improved sports facilities, including better equipment, training, and infrastructure, to the support of taxpayers, which helps athletes excel at national and international levels.

He urged everyone to pay taxes honestly and expressed hope that the Taxpayer Hub would effectively educate and spread awareness among the public.

Amrapalli Das stated that the initiative is more than an event -- it is a platform for information, interaction, innovation, and inclusion.

The 'Taxpayer Hub' will feature interactive kiosks, grievance redressal camps, engagement with stakeholders, school outreach for tax literacy, and presence of officers as facilitators, not enforcers.

A variety of engaging activities including a street play and short films are also part of the event.

