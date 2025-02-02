New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) India is emerging as one of the major global export hubs for Japanese auto major Nissan, with the company beginning to ship the left-hand drive version of its compact SUV Magnite to new countries, according to a senior company official.

The company, which has commenced shipping 10,000 units of the left-hand drive (LHD) Magnite across various global markets, is considering the introduction of hybrid and CNG vehicles and more models in India, in addition to its already announced lineup for the country, Nissan India Operations President Frank Torres told PTI in an interview.

He also said the global development regarding Nissan and Honda exploring a possible merger would not affect the company's announced plans for new products, including two mid-size SUV models (one five-seater and one seven-seater) and one electric SUV, and the target of tripling its domestic and export volumes to 1 lakh each per annum by the end of FY26 in India.

"India is moving as one the global export hubs for Nissan...With the start of exports of the left-hand drive version of the Magnite, we will be exporting to a total of 65 countries now, thus becoming one of the highest hubs of export globally for Nissan," Torres said.

Nissan Motor India was exporting to 20 countries earlier, and it will now export to 45 more new countries with the commencement of shipments to left-hand drive countries.

This month, the company plans to export 2,000 units to the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific regions, and over 5,100 units of LHD Magnite to select Latin American markets, including Mexico, with an overall shipment of over 10,000 units of the LHD Magnite by end of February 2025.

Torres, who is also the Region Divisional Vice President of Business Transformation (AMIEO - Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, Oceania) for Nissan, said the shipments of the LHD Magnite are part of the company's 'One Car, One World' strategy and showcases India's big potential.

With the start of shipments to LHD markets from India, he said India, along with the UK, will be the biggest hub for exports for Nissan within the AMIEO region.

For the Indian market, Torres reiterated that all the plans announced earlier are on track and is even thinking of further steps to accelerate growth in the near future.

"We are also considering another step more. We are studying different power trains to add to our cars like hybrid and CNG. EV is already announced, which we will have before the end of FY26," he noted.

Moreover, he said, "We are also studying our lineup to ensure how do we also accelerate with additional new models, which we have not announced and we are in the final phase to confirm, but we are thinking of expanding further".

When asked if Nissan's merger talks with Honda globally will have an impact on India, Torres said, "Nissan remains committed to the operations in India, in terms of operations, partners and customers".

Reiterating that the discussion between the two companies is at a global level and it is too early to comment, he said for Nissan, India is a good place to expand and grow as it is one of the fastest growing markets globally and only a positive outcome is expected.

The FY26 plan "will not only remain but we will grow more. It means on top of what we have already announced... we will expand in terms of more power trains and potentially more new models during this time", Torres said.

Under its FY26 plan, Nissan India had stated that it would triple its domestic sales and exports at 1 lakh each per annum.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa reiterated that the commencement of LHD Magnite highlights India's increasing importance as a key manufacturing and export hub for Nissan and the company remains committed to its operations in the country, dealers, partners and customers.

