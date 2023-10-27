Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said India is the most favourite destination for trade and investment and called for collective efforts to unlock the potential of growth-oriented sectors.

Sinha inaugurated the 4th annual conference of the Indian Economics & Allied Sciences Association at the University of Kashmir.

In his address, the Lt Governor appreciated the endeavour of the Indian Economics & Allied Sciences Association for deliberation on India's development strategy of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, Development issues of J&K, Ladakh and Tribal population in India and comprehensive analysis of policy measures towards the achievement of Viksit Bharat by 2047, during the three-day conference.

Speaking on India's emergence as a strong economic power, Sinha said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government policies and programmes for holistic development have put the economy on a sustainable path of high growth and shaped the economic trajectory of India.

"Today, India is the most favourite destination for trade and investment and we continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world. With the vision of inclusive, progressive and sustainable growth, it is being ensured that fruits of our development percolate to the grassroots," he said.

He called for collective efforts to unlock the potential of growth-oriented sectors and put a special focus on job creation, infrastructure and investment, women empowerment, MSMEs, skill development, health and nutrition, which are the important pillars of India.

"India is full of optimism, boundless energy and ambition, and expected to contribute 15 per cent of global growth in the current financial year. We are moving closer to our goal of making this truly India's century and our economic resurgence will be the key driver of global growth," Sinha said.

At the inaugural session, the Lt Governor shared the socio-economic reforms introduced in various sectors over the past few years to bring J&K UT to par with other developed regions in the country.

"We have prepared a blueprint for Governance @ 2047 and executing comprehensive strategies to meet the future goals in key sectors like education, health, human resource, industry, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, agriculture and allied sectors," he said.

He also commended the important contribution of the Indian Economics and Allied Sciences Association in improving the understanding of the development process and economic policies of the country.

