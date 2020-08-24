Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) Indiabulls Ventures said its board has approved appointment of Narendra Damodar Jadhav and Fantry Mein Jaswal as independent directors of the company, effective August 23.

While Jadhav has been appointed on the board for three years, Jaswal's appointment is for a period of one year, the company said.

Jadhav has served in various key positions including as Member of the Planning Commission of India and the National Advisory Council. He also held the position of Principal Advisor and Chief Economist at Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Jaswal is a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official.

* IBM to implement CRM platform for Wildcraft India

Tech giant IBM on Monday said it will be implementing a customer relationship management (CRM) platform for apparel maker Wildcraft India.

The solution uses artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities and analyses customer interactions at multiple touch-points, an official statement said without disclosing the commercial details of the engagement.

Wildcraft will be introducing a chatbot on its website and via WhatsApp in English and eight regional languages, it added.

* * Kotak Mahindra Bank launches cardless cash withdrawal facility

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) on Monday launched cardless cash withdrawal facility at its automated teller machines (ATMs) for its customers.

Using their registered mobile number, KMB customers can initiate a transaction through net banking or mobile banking platform and the cash can be withdrawn at any of the bank ATMs, an official statement said.

* * IEEMA hosting virtual buyers-sellers meet to boost exports

Electricial and electronic manufacturers' apex body IEEMA on Monday said it is hosting virtual buyers-sellers meet with an aim to boost the export of electrical equipment from USD 7 billion to USD 25 billion by 2025.

The Indian Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers Association (IEEMA) is conducting the virtual meets under 'e-Connect' from August 17, 2020 and would continue till December 2020, covering 20 countries, it said in a release.

"In the first phase we are targeting over 20 counties in three months across SAARC, Africa, Middle East and Far East. These meetings will provide business opportunity for the MSMEs in India," IEEMA International Business Division Chairman Harish Agarwal said.

IEEMA expects to have more than 5,000 meetings on the platform.

