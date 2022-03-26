Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI): Public sector Indian Bank has sponsored an ambulance to Gandhinagar Medical College, Gujarat under the corporate social responsibility initiative as part of the bank's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The Chennai-headquartered bank's Managing Director and CEO S L Jain presented the keys to health secretary and Gujarat Medical Education Research Society, Chairman Manoj Aggarwal at an event recently, a press release said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Combat Capabilities of Ukrainian Forces Substantially Reduced, Says Russia.

The bank had extended its support to various hospitals with ambulances including those located in Bengaluru, Patna, Meerut, Lucknow, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)