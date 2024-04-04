Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has partnered with Kolkata-based realtor Merlin Group to rebrand the two-decade-old Ibiza resort in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Merlin will invest Rs 60 crore to upgrade and refurbish the infrastructure over the next 14-15 months, said Merlin Group chairman Sushil Mohta on Thursday.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Net Worth: From His Stock Market Investments to Income Source, Know Everything About Congress Leader’s Wealth.

The resort would be rebranded as Ibiza - an IHCL SeleQtions.

With the addition of this resort, IHCL will have seven hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, and Ginger brands in Kolkata, including two under development.

Also Read | National Maritime Day of India 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Maiden Journey of India’s First Commercial Vessel.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed by Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO of IHCL, and Saket Mohta, MD of Merlin Group, according to a Merlin Group official.

Mohta indicated that in future, they have plans to expand their footprint in the hospitality sector and would prefer IHCL as a partnera.

The resort is set to reopen under its new brand in October 2025. After renovation, it will feature 130 rooms, including 8 luxury suites.

The resort, spread over 11 acres of land, is undergoing significant upgrades.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)