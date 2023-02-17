New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) India's exports are expected to grow by 3-5 per cent to USD 435-445 billion in this fiscal, exporters' body FIEO said on Friday.

In 2021-22, the country's exports touched an all-time high of USD 422 billion.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Two Students Attempt Suicide in Dindigul After Being Subjected to Caste Slurs; School Teacher Booked.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President A Sakthivel said that the coming months are going to be little challenging unless both global economic growth and geopolitical situation improve drastically.

"However, we will be on course to cross the previous year's goods export target quite easily touching almost USD 435-445 billion with a growth of over 3-5 per cent this fiscal," he said in a statement.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Six Fishermen Attacked, Robbed by Unidentified Men in Midsea Near Point Calimere.

Contracting for the second month in a row, India's exports dipped by 6.58 per cent to USD 32.91 billion in January due to a slowdown in global demand.

Cumulatively, the country's merchandise exports during April-January 2022-23 rose 8.51 per cent to USD 369.25 billion.

Sakthivel said that FIEO in its continuous endeavour to handhold and mentor the exporting community and thereby promoting India's exports is celebrating its 58th Foundation Day on February 19.

The celebrations will start with several key Capacity Building Programmes organised across the country under One District One Product and District as Export Hub initiative of the government.

The culmination of the three weeks-long events will be by showcasing Make in India through the event - SOURCEX INDIA (March 9-11) here. It would also showcase opportunities in sectors such as food, pharma, ayurveda, handicrafts, handloom, FMCG, gifts, and textiles.

Over 250 buyers from across 35 countries and seven regions representing supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail chains, importers and buying houses have shown their interest to participate in the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)