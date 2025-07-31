New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) India's sugar production is expected to rise 18 per cent to 34.90 million tonnes in the 2025-26 season starting in October, with a scope for exports of 2 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Thursday.

Sugar production is estimated at 26.10 million tonnes in the current 2024-25 season (October-September).

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

"The sugar production is estimated to be higher at 34.90 million tonnes with upward bias and there is scope for export of 2 million tonnes in 2025-26 season," ISMA President Gautam Goel told reporters while releasing the first preliminary estimate.

About 5 million tonnes of sugar can be diverted next season for ethanol production compared with 3.5 million tonnes in the current season, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes in the current season.

Goel said the industry body will seek "timely" permission for 2 million tonne sugar exports, higher diversion for ethanol, an increase in the minimum selling price of sugar as well as prices of ethanol made from B molasses and cane juice.

ISMA projected higher sugar output in top-producing states: Uttar Pradesh at 10.25 million tonnes, Maharashtra at 13.26 million tonnes, and Karnataka at 6.61 million tonnes for the 2025-26 season.

Sugarcane production is estimated to increase to 13.26 million tonnes as against 9.33 million tonnes on likely better yields and increased acerage due to good monsoon.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)