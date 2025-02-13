Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Hiring for white-collar jobs witnessed a 32 per cent year-on-year surge in January, driven by industries such as semiconductors, energy, waste management and manufacturing in India, a report said on Thursday.

The growth in hiring is attributed to surging consumer demand, strategic incentives outlined in the Union Budget 2025-26 and an increased focus on sustainability initiatives, according to foundit Insights Tracker.

There was a 32 per cent year-on-year jump in hiring for January 2025, signalling renewed confidence in the market, it said.

The report revealed that green jobs stood out in January, witnessing a 41 per cent increase over the last two years led by expanding clean energy initiatives.

Sectors like semiconductors, energy, and waste management are leading this growth, fuelled by global net-zero emission targets, the report said.

Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune are emerging as key hubs for these roles, which demand specialised skills in areas like energy auditing and sustainability strategy, it added.

Demand for green jobs is projected to rise another 11 per cent in 2025, driven by renewable energy, EVs, and green hydrogen initiatives.

"India's job market continues to grow at a strong pace, with hiring surging across key industries. Sectors like travel, retail, and green jobs are seeing sustained momentum, reflecting business confidence and evolving industry priorities," foundit Chief Revenue and Growth Officer Pranay Kale said.

Government policies, including key budget provisions, are accelerating this shift - especially in renewable energy, EVs, and sustainability-focused industries.

"As hiring expands beyond metro cities, Tier II hubs are also emerging as key employment centres, reinforcing India's transition to a future-ready, greener economy," Kale said.

Further, the report added that the travel and tourism sector recorded a 17 per cent increase in hiring growth in January 2025, driven by strong consumer demand and favourable government initiatives.

This trend is evident across aviation, luxury, and eco-tourism segments, and new roles emerging in travel technology that leverage AI and data analytics, the report said.

Similarly, the retail sector saw a 24 per cent year-on-year surge, driven by rising consumer spending and digital transformation, it added.

Consequently, demand for skilled professionals in supply chain management, customer experience, and AI-driven retail analytics is rising, according to the report.

