New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) India aims to create an innovation ecosystem through institutions like NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) by providing platforms and collaboration opportunities to different stakeholders, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing an event here, Singh congratulated Atal Innovation Mission for facilitating a holistic approach to ensure creation of a problem-solving innovative mindset in the country and creating an ecosystem of entrepreneurship in schools, universities, and research institutions.

Speaking at the event, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh said AIM, which recently completed its 6th year since inception, is complementary to the government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said Atal Tinkering Labs are bringing a paradigm shift in school education by inculcating a problem-solving mindset at a very early age and Atal Incubation Centres are providing a platform for the youth of India to drive change through innovations.

During the COVID19 pandemic, the country saw 44 new unicorns, which is a remarkable achievement, Kant added.

In schools, AIM facilitates to set up network of Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs)with a vision to cultivate one million children in India as Neoteric Innovators .

During the event, the third edition of ‘Innovations for You' e-book focussing on Transport and Mobility was also launched.

