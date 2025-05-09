New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday directed officials to be prepared to assist farmers in bordering states with sowing operations to ensure that they do not face difficulties due to the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

During a review meeting held at Krishi Bhavan here, Chouhan said he would speak with the chief ministers of bordering states like Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab regarding requirements in case villages need evacuation.

"Villages are often evacuated during conflict. We are assessing which crops are currently sown there, so we can keep seeds and planting material ready," Chouhan said in a statement.

The government will address farmers' needs if sowing is delayed, he added.

The minister was also informed about the status of crop sowing, foodgrain production, and fruit and vegetable availability.

The government has designed a framework for the upcoming kharif season, beginning from July.

The minister noted that foodgrain stocks are sufficient, with "bumper production" of wheat. About 267.03 lakh tonnes of wheat have been procured so far.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that our food reserves are full at this time," with total foodgrain production of 347.44 million tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June).

Chouhan said while Indian soldiers are responding to Pakistani attacks, the agriculture and rural development ministries are "fully prepared" to fulfil their duties.

The ministry officers and employees will donate blood on May 14 as part of their service to the country.

