Indore, Jan 24 (PTI) An on-duty deputy superintendent of police suffered a heart attack during the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Also Read | Killer Joined Private Facebook Group To Target Pregnant Ladies in Bizarre Unborn Baby Stealing Incident.

DSP DS Chauhan was rushed to a hospital after his health deteriorated at the match venue Holkar Stadium in the city, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Choubey. He is out of danger, said the senior official.

Also Read | DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Air India for Not Reporting Two Incidents Involving Unruly Passengers on Paris-New Delhi Flight.

Chauhan was part of the police team entrusted with maintaining law and order during the cricket match between Team India and the Kiwis, said the senior official.

Eyewitnesses said the DSP was unconscious when the police personnel first took him to an ambulance parked at the stadium but its driver could not be found. Chauhan was then taken to the hospital in a police vehicle.

Additional DCP Choubey said the police personnel at the stadium first performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Chauhan.

Choubey said action will be taken against the ambulance driver for negligence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)