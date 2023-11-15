New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) As many as nine firms, including IndusInd Bank, Suzlon Energy and One 97 Communications, were added to the MSCI India Index, according to an update announced by index compiler MSCI.

There are nine additions to the MSCI India index, and the changes in constituents will take place on the close of November 30, 2023, it said.

APL Apollo Tubes, IndusInd Bank, Macrotech Developers, One 97 Communications (Paytm's parent firm), Persistent Systems, Polycab India, Suzlon Energy, Tata Communications and Tata Motors will be added to the MSCI India index, as per the announcement.

Shares of Suzlon Energy jumped 4.79 per cent, One 97 Communications rallied 2.90 per cent, Tata Motors climbed 2.84 per cent, Persistent Systems (0.61 per cent) and Macrotech Developers (0.37 per cent) on the BSE.

However, the stock of IndusInd Bank fell 1.05 per cent, Tata Communications lost 1.26 per cent, APL Apollo Tubes dipped 0.90 per cent, and Polycab India skidded 0.04 per cent.

MSCI Global Standard Index is widely used by global fund houses for benchmarking global equities portfolios.

