New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Smartphone maker Infinix is confident of continuing its growth momentum this year in India and aims to line up 7-8 new smartphones in the second half of the year, a top company executive said.

Part of the Transsion Holding group (which also offers Tecno and itel brand of phones), Infinix's portfolio in India includes smartphones, smart TVs, and other products.

"We have had a flurry of launches in the last two months and we will continue to see that. There's also a lot of focus which continues going to continue on the TV segment, we plan to launch another TV maybe July-end or August, and we are expecting a few products on the TWS as well," Infinix India Chief Executive Officer Anish Kapoor told PTI.

He added that smartphones - being the key segment - will see more launches as the festive season sets in.

"I think H2 will see at least 7-8 new models getting launched from us in terms of smartphones," he said.

Asked about the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on the business, Kapoor said there was some impact on buyer sentiment but the industry was more prepared this year.

"Obviously all of us were working and trying to make sure that employees and their families were safe... there was a declining sentiment in April, and we saw some recovery in May, and June also looks positive. Demand is back to normal and maybe a tad better than normal," Kapoor said.

He noted that the company continues to grow at a healthy pace, and expects to grow at similar levels as last year.

According to research firm Counterpoint, smartphone shipment in India grew by 82 per cent year-on-year in the June 2021 quarter to reach over 33 million units.

However, on a sequential basis, smartphone shipment declined 14 per cent due to a fall in consumer sentiment during the second COVID-19 wave.

On Monday, Infinix launched its new smartphone - Smart 5A -priced at Rs 6,499. It features a 5,000 mAh battery, 6.52-inch display, 8MP dual rear camera, and 8MP front camera. The device will be available under Jio Exclusive programme, wherein customers can avail an upfront price support of Rs 550 that will be credited into the customer's bank account, and additional benefits worth Rs 1,199, a statement said.

"Our intent to collaborate with Jio is not only to give users additional price benefits but also to reach out to the consumers who are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with a seamless network connection," Kapoor said.

Jio's network superiority and combining it with one of Infinix's best budget devices will come together to realise the dream of democratising technology and living up to Infinix's value of 'Ab Mumkin hai' and ensuring that all our consumers can access technology and fulfill their dreams, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)