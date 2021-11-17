Bengaluru, Nov 17 (PTI) Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, on Wednesday announced that it has inaugurated a 350-bed 'Infosys Foundation Block' within the Jayadeva Hospital premises here.

The block built by the Foundation at a cost of Rs 103 crore, will be equipped with critical cardiac care equipment, and offer free treatment to underprivileged patients, it said in a statement.

It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the virtual presence Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty.

