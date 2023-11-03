New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) IT company Infosys' step-down subsidiary Infosys McCamish Systems has been hit by a cyber attack, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The cyber incidents led to non-availability of certain applications and systems in Infosys McCamish Systems.

"Infosys McCamish Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys BPM Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited), has become aware of a cybersecurity event resulting in non-availability of certain applications and systems in IMS," the company said.

Infosys said it is working with a leading cybersecurity products provider to resolve the issue.

"Data protection and cybersecurity are of utmost importance to us. We are working with a leading cybersecurity products provider to resolve this at the earliest and have also launched an independent investigation with them to identify potential impact on systems and data," the filing said.

