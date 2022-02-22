Nagpur, Feb 22 (PTI) An official was attacked by an inmate in Nagpur Central Jail, police said on Tuesday.

Inmate Shoeb Salim Khan (30) attacked jail official Hemant Ingole (32) on Monday, he said.

"Ingole, during a routine check of the barracks on February 17, had found 8-inch long wire with Shoeb. The accused was angry over this seizure and attacked Ingole," he said.

