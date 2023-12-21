New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The initial public offer of integrated pharmaceutical company Innova Captab got subscribed 1.40 times on the first day of subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 570 crore initial share sale received bids for 1,27,25,196 shares against 90,78,010 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Also Read | APPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 897 Posts of Group 2 Services, Apply Online at psc.ap.gov.in.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 2.12 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 96 per cent. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 44 per cent subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 320 crore and an Offer for Sale of up to 55,80,357 equity shares.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 484 Safai Karmachari Posts, Know How to Apply at centralbankofindia.co.in.

The IPO comes in a price range of Rs 426-448 a share.

Innova Captab on Wednesday said it has collected Rs 171 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from fresh issuance worth Rs 144.40 crore will be utilised for payment of debt, Rs 23.60 crore for investment in the subsidiary, UML, Rs 72 crore for funding working capital requirements, besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Innova Captab is an integrated pharmaceutical company with a presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain, including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution, marketing, and exports.

ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)