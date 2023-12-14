New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of cryogenic tank maker INOX India was subscribed 2.78 times on the first day of subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 1,459.32 crore IPO received bids for 4,30,88,606 shares against 1,54,77,670 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

The category for non-institutional investors received 4.56 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 3.59 times. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4 per cent.

The IPO of up to 2,21,10,955 equity shares has a price range of Rs 627-660 a share.

Also Read | UPSC CMS Exam Result 2023: Combined Medical Services Examination Marks of Recommended Candidates Released at upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check.

Inox India Ltd on Wednesday collected Rs 438 crore from anchor investors.

Since the issue is completely an Offer for Sale (OFS), the Vadodara-based company will not receive any proceeds and all the funds will go to the selling shareholders.

Inox India, one of the leading cryogenic tank manufacturers, has over 30 years of experience offering solutions across the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of equipment and systems for cryogenic conditions.

The company's offering includes standard cryogenic tanks and equipment, bespoke technology, equipment, and solutions as well as large turnkey projects that are used in industries like industrial gases, LNG, green hydrogen, energy, steel, medical and healthcare, chemicals and fertilizers, aviation and aerospace and construction.

ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the managers to the offer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)