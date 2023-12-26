New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) on Tuesday said it has bagged an order for a 279 MW project from a large commercial & industrial player.

The scope comprises a mix of equipment supply with limited scope EPC (engineering procurement construction) for 180 MW and end-to-end turnkey execution for 99 MW, a company statement said.

The order is for supply of IWL's latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs).

Additionally, IWL will also provide post commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services.

The project will be executed by June 2025, with the WTGs being installed across Rajasthan and Gujarat.

This repeat order is from a large C&I customer for which Inox Wind has already executed 325 MW of orders till date.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, "I believe this order as well as our strong order inflow pipeline reinforces our commitment towards achieving substantial growth in execution and profitability in FY25 and beyond."

