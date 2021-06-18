New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Insecticides India Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.78 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 257.73 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 237.75 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

For the full 2020-21 fiscal, net profit rose to Rs 93.90 crore from Rs 86.91 crore in the previous year.

Total income increased to Rs 1,427.95 crore in FY21 from Rs 1,365.78 crore in 2019-20.

Insecticides India Ltd has formulation facilities in Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba, Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) and Dahej (Gujarat). It also has technical synthesis plants at Chopanki and Dahej to manufacture technical grade chemicals.

