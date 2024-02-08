Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) Kashmir remained in the grip of a cold wave as the minimum temperature plunged several degrees below freezing point at most places in the valley on Thursday, officials said here.

The minimum in Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir fell to minus 12 degrees Celsius from previous night's minus 10 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in the valley on Wednesday night.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 11.9 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius and minus 6.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the officials said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius compared to previous night's minus 2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Qazigund and Srinagar were around five degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Although 'Chilla-i-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period -- ended earlier this week, the cold wave has continued in Kashmir.

The valley is currently going through a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) which shall be followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).PTI MIJ

