New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) An interstate arms supplier and his associate, both with criminal histories, were cruising on a new BMW motorcycle when the police caught hold of them at Sector 36, Rohini in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

Known to be allegedly supplying arms across north India, Sunil Tanwar and his associate Rahul, both wanted in multiple illegal arms-related cases were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the duo in Sector 36, Rohini while they were on a new BMW bike with a temporary number plate.

Police said two semi-automatic pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Tanwar, 28, a resident of village Khela in UP, was wanted in a case under the Arms Act registered in Bagpat, where five members of the Neeraj Bawana gang had earlier been arrested. He is allegedly known for supplying illegal weapons across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

His associate Rahul, 32, from Ghaziabad, also has a criminal history that includes murder and kidnapping.

Both men were influenced by the notorious gangster Ankit Gurjar, with whom they were associated during their jail term.

Tanwar is named in at least five previous FIRs, including those registered at Laxmi Nagar, Seemapuri and Baghpat, while Rahul is allegedly involved in three cases, including a 2015 kidnapping and murder.

The duo had allegedly shifted focus from violent gang related activities to arms smuggling after Gurjar's death. Delhi Police has informed Uttar Pradesh Police about their arrest.

